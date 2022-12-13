SPAC Fifth Wall Acquisition to take parking lot-focused REIT Mobile Infrastructure public

Dec. 13, 2022 5:51 PM ETFifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (FWAC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Red car paked in underground garage with lots of vehicles

dies-irae/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Fifth Wall Acquisition III (NASDAQ:FWAC) said Tuesday it will merge with Mobile Infrastructure, a REIT that focuses on parking facilities, in a deal that values the firm at a $550M post-money equity valuation.
  • The combined company is expected to have up to ~$276M in cash at closing, including $275M of cash held in Fifth Wall (FWAC) from its IPO.
  • The deal is also supported by a $10M PIPE investment from No Street Capital, an existing Mobile Infrastructure shareholder.
  • The SPAC's sponsor agreed to defer a portion of its founder shares in an earnout with vesting at significant premiums to Fifth Wall's (FWAC) current share price. Also, a portion of the sponsor's founder shares will be cancelled for no consideration.
  • Mobile Infrastructure CEO Manuel Chavez elected to receive 100% of his 2023 compensation in stock.
  • The combined firm will have significant insider ownership, and Mobile Infrastructure's will roll 100% of their equity in the deal.
  • Once the deal closes, the combined company expects to be traded on NYSE under the ticker "BEEP".
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2.

