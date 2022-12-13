Bahamas judge denies bail for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Dec. 13, 2022

2022 Forbes Iconoclast Summit

Arturo Holmes

  • Disgraced FTX (FTT-USD) founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was arrested Monday evening, was denied bail in the Bahamas Tuesday amid flight risk, CNBC reported.
  • A magistrate judge in the Bahamas said Bankman-Fried should be remanded into custody until February 8, 2023. That comes shortly after various agencies filed charges against the 30-year-old, including counts of conspiracy and wire and securities fraud.
  • SBF was said to have asked attorney's that he be released on a $250K bail, bringing to attention his need for certain medication he takes regularly, including Zyrtec.
  • "This morning, we unsealed an eight-count indictment charging Samuel Bankman-Fried, FTX's founder, with a series of interrelated fraud schemes that contributed to FTX's collapse," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said during a press conference, as quoted by CoinDesk.
  • Earlier, SBF planned to tell Congress that FTX US "remains solvent."

