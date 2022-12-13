Assurant announces cost-cutting plan, expects $55M in annual run rate savings by 2024-end
Dec. 13, 2022 6:04 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) on Tuesday disclosed its cost-cutting plan to ensure greater operational efficiencies, which includes realigning its organizational structure and talent, amid higher labor costs and macroeconomic headwinds.
- The insurer is also ramping up its real estate consolidation to support work-from-home arrangements given its increasingly hybrid workforce. These actions are expected to be complete in 2023.
- Assurant (AIZ) expects to incur total pre-tax restructuring charges of ~$60M-$65M, with ~$51M-$56M to be incurred in Q4 2022 and the rest in 2023.
- The expected charges includes ~$29M-$34M related to severance and employee benefits, and ~$31M related to real estate exit costs.
- The company expects ~$55M in gross annualized run rate savings to be realized by 2024-end, with more than half expected to be realized in 2023.
- The savings will help fund additional investments, including increasing automation, to drive a more efficient cost structure long term.
- Assurant (AIZ) expects to provide its FY23 outlook during its Q4 earnings call in February.
- The firm had slashed its FY22 guidance amid foreign exchange headwinds, lower program volumes and higher claims costs.
Comments