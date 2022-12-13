Triple Flag executes agreements for buying Prieska mine GRR and stream
- Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) on Tuesday announced that its subsidiaries entered agreements with Orion Minerals for the acquisition of previously announced A$10 million gross revenue return (GRR) and US$80 million gold and silver stream on the Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine.
- Closing of the A$10M GRR is subject to obtaining exchange control approvals from the South African Reserve Bank and drawdown of the IDC convertible loan and will be drawn down pro rata with the IDC convertible loan.
- The GRR provides Triple Flag with an entitlement to 0.8% of gross revenue from future production.
- Closing of the US$80M stream is also conditional on obtaining exchange control approvals from the South African Reserve Bank, the mine development being fully funded and the finalization of an executable mine plan to Triple Flag’s satisfaction.
- The stream provides for Orion to deliver Triple Flag 84% of payable gold and 84% of payable silver, until 94.3 koz and 5,710 koz of gold and silver, respectively, are delivered.
- The stream rate for each of gold and silver is then reduced to 50% for the remaining mine life upon reaching the respective thresholds.
- Triple Flag will make ongoing payments of 10% of the spot gold and silver price for each ounce delivered under the stream.
- A right of first refusal is granted to Triple Flag over future royalty-like or stream-like financing over the area of interest as well as over the OCP rights in the process of being acquired by New Okiep Mining and New Okiep Exploration.
