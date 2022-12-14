Cohu join hands with CHPT on semiconductor test products
- Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) has formed a strategic collaboration with Chunghwa Precision Test Tech (NYSE:CHPT) to deliver advanced probe card and interface products to the semiconductor test market.
- The combination of Cohu’s mmWave RF probe head and socket technology with CHPT’s advanced substrate and load boards will create an optimized turnkey interface solution for probe and final test, lowering customers’ costs and improving time to market.
- Additionally, the combined engineering and manufacturing resources of both companies will enable scale manufacturing of multisite interface products with test speed performance greater than 60 GHz.
- Both parties to collaborate on expanding high-performance interface solutions for final test, and semiconductor probe cards for wafer test, delivering complete solutions to customers in Taiwan and around the globe.
- Cohu also intends to further commercialize CHPT’s MEMS probe technology, accelerating growth in the semiconductor probe card market that is projected to grow to an estimated $3.6B by 2027.
