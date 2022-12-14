Japan +0.72%. Japan data - October final industrial production -3.2% m/m (prior -1.7).

Japan data: Core machinery orders (October) +5.4% m/m and +0.4% y/y.

China +0.01%.

Hong Kong +0.75%.

Australia +0.67%. Forecast for the Reserve Bank of Australia to hike by 25bp at each of the next 2 meetings.

India +0.38%.

Overnight on Wallstreet, major US stock indices are closing the day up, but it seems like a down day. The Dow moved up 707.24 points at the high but closed up 103.61 points up 0.30% at 34108. The S&P 500 moved up 110.39 points at the high, but closed up 39.07 points up 0.73% at 4019.64. The Nasdaq composite traded as high as up 427.90 points but closed up 113.09 points or 1.01% at 11256.82.

New Zealand data: Q3 current account -10.2bn NZD (vs. -10bn expected).

New Zealand Treasury forecasts 3 quarters of a shrinking economy ahead. Reserve Bank of New Zealand - inflation, expected inflation too high, needs to be reduced.

Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a big build in U.S. crude inventories, rather than the decline forecast by analysts, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.09 at 0128 GMT, paring a 3% gain from the previous session. Brent crude futures dropped 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $80.30 per barrel.

Gold prices were flat on Wednesday, with investors readying themselves for the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-hike decision later in the day.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,809.35 per ounce, as of 0046 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,821.10.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.65, platinum lost 0.2% to $1,031.13 and palladium was down 0.2% to $1,925.20.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.31%; S&P 500 +0.30%; Nasdaq +0.28%.