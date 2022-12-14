Vallon Pharmaceuticals jumps whopping 150% on GRI Bio merger news
Dec. 14, 2022 2:12 AM ETVallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VLON)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) and GRI Bio said that GRI Bio will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vallon in an all-stock transaction.
- GRI Bio is a privately held biotechnology company advancing an innovative pipeline of Natural Killer T cell regulators for the treatment of inflammatory, fibrotic and autoimmune diseases.
- The combined company will focus on advancing GRI Bio’s innovative pipeline of NKT cell regulators.
- Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023.
- Under the merger, Vallon will acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interests of GRI Bio, by means of reverse triangular merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Vallon with and into GRI Bio, with GRI Bio surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Vallon.
- At closure of the merger, Vallon is expected to change its name to 'GRI Bio, Inc.'
- Equity holders of GRI Bio are expected to own ~83% of the combined company and the equity holders of Vallon are expected to own ~17%.
- Altium Capital has agreed to invest ~$15M at the close of the merger and committed to an additional $10M future investment in the combined company.
- Stocks reacts to the news and jumps about 150% during after-market hours.
