Netcapital sheds ~12% on pricing $1.75M of stock offering
Dec. 14, 2022 2:18 AM ETNetcapital Inc. (NCPL), NCPLWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares slides 11.36% after-hours after the firm has priced an underwritten public offering of 1.25M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.40/share, for gross proceeds of $1.75M.
- All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
- Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- Offering is expected to close on December 16, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.
