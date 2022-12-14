Netcapital sheds ~12% on pricing $1.75M of stock offering

Dec. 14, 2022 2:18 AM ETNetcapital Inc. (NCPL), NCPLWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares slides 11.36% after-hours after the firm has priced an underwritten public offering of 1.25M shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.40/share, for gross proceeds of $1.75M.
  • All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company.
  • Underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 187,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price.
  • Offering is expected to close on December 16, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the offering will be used primarily for general corporate purposes, capital expenditures, working capital and general and administrative expenses.

