Nokia analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal for bettering customer experience

Dec. 14, 2022 2:21 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) analytics software selected by BT in five-year deal to improve operators’ fixed access customer experience.

  • The deal is for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience.

  • Nick Lane, Managing Director for Consumer Customer Services at BT, said: “Our expanded partnership with Nokia is another demonstration of our commitment to providing the best customer experience by investing in AI, analytics, and other state-of the-art technology. Our partnership will help BT’s customer service agents provide the best service across all phone and digital channels and continue to make BT the only network to answer 100% of customer calls in the UK.”

