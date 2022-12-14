Praxis Precision Medicines and UCB collaborate for epilepsy research
Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) and UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company collaborate based upon Praxis’ PRAX-020 program, for the discovery of small molecule therapeutics as potential treatments of KCNT1 related epilepsies.
Under the terms of the collaboration, UCB retains an exclusive option to in-license global development and commercialization rights to any resulting KCNT1 small molecule development candidate.
Praxis will receive an upfront payment from UCB, and if the option is exercised by UCB, would be eligible to receive an option fee and future success-based development and commercialization milestone payments, for a total of up to ~$100M, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales of any resulting products from the collaboration.
Stock up 2.3% after-hours.
