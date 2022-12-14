UK inflation rate drops to 10.7% but cost of living remains high
- Annual inflation rate in the UK eased to 10.7% in November of 2022 from 11.1% in October which was the highest reading since October of 1981.
- Inflation came in at less than anticipates, with economists expecting CPI inflation to fall to 10.9%.
- The drop was due to petrol prices falling from record highs, but was offset by price rises for alcohol in restaurants, cafes and pubs.
- Food inflation meanwhile, edged higher to 16.5% from 16.4%, hitting the strongest since 1977, led by cost of bread and cereals.
- Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.4%, well below a 2% jump in October.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.
