UK inflation rate drops to 10.7% but cost of living remains high

Dec. 14, 2022 2:34 AM ETEWU, FXB, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Annual inflation rate in the UK eased to 10.7% in November of 2022 from 11.1% in October which was the highest reading since October of 1981.
  • Inflation came in at less than anticipates, with economists expecting CPI inflation to fall to 10.9%.
  • The drop was due to petrol prices falling from record highs, but was offset by price rises for alcohol in restaurants, cafes and pubs.
  • Food inflation meanwhile, edged higher to 16.5% from 16.4%, hitting the strongest since 1977, led by cost of bread and cereals.
  • Compared to the previous month, the CPI increased 0.4%, well below a 2% jump in October.
