Amplify Energy extends revolving credit facility and revises borrowing base

Dec. 14, 2022

  •  Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) completed its regularly scheduled semi-annual borrowing base redetermination and extended its credit agreement from November 2, 2023 to May 31, 2024.

  • The redetermination resulted in a revised borrowing base of $215M effective immediately with scheduled monthly reductions of $5M until otherwise redetermined or adjusted in accordance with the provisions of the credit agreement.

  • As of November 30, 2022, company had total net debt of $167M, with $190M outstanding under its credit facility and $23M of cash on hand.

