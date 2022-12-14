Minerals company BlackRock Metals to merge with Strategic Resources

  • Strategic Resources (OTCPK:SCCFF) will acquire all shares of BlackRock Metals, the transaction will constitute a reverse takeover of Strategic.

  • Uplon completion, BlackRock will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Strategic and Strategic will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the same name.

  • Concurrently with the transaction, the company will raise $14M equity through a private placement of $13.5M of subscription receipts and $0.5M of convertible debentures.
  • Strategic intends to issue 27M receipts at $0.50 per receipt for gross proceeds of $13.5M.
  • Each receipt will automatically convert to one Strategic Share upon transaction close.
  • In the event the transaction fails to close by March 31, 2023, the receipt proceeds will be returned to investors without interest or deduction.
  • Company plans to use the net proceeds to advance BlackRock to a construction decision, continue permitting and pre-feasibility study work at Mustavaara, and for general corporate purposes.

