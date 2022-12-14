Juniper Networks' AI-driven solutions selected by Chinese International School
Dec. 14, 2022 3:06 AM ETJuniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) notifies that Chinese International School (CIS) has selected Juniper’s wireless solutions to build a robust AI-driven learning network to enable rich and immersive digital learning experiences for its students and teachers.
- With an experience-first network, Chinese International School can continue to fulfill its mission of empowering students to discover new paths, build bridges and flourish on their life journeys
- The move aims to build an AI-driven network that can meet the evolving and diverse needs of its students and staff.
- Juniper’s commitment to sustainability and recent carbon neutral pledge played an important role in the vendor selection process.
- CIS deployed the Juniper Wireless Access Points in conjunction with the Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance service, providing students and staff with uninterrupted access to seamless high-speed, reliable connectivity at all times and from any location on campus.
- Looking ahead, the school hopes to expand the use of Mist AI capabilities in its Hong Kong campus and bring AI-driven networking to its Hangzhou campus in the future.
Comments