BTRS to merge with EQT Private Equity

Dec. 14, 2022
  • BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) to approve the definitive merger agreement with an affiliate of EQT X Fund at a special meeting of the company’s stockholders.
  • Under the merger agreement, an affiliate of EQT Private Equity will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Billtrust common stock for $9.50 per share in cash.
  • The transaction is expected to close on December 16, 2022.
  • Upon completion, Billtrust will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.

