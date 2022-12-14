BTRS to merge with EQT Private Equity
Dec. 14, 2022 3:07 AM ETBTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) to approve the definitive merger agreement with an affiliate of EQT X Fund at a special meeting of the company’s stockholders.
- Under the merger agreement, an affiliate of EQT Private Equity will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Billtrust common stock for $9.50 per share in cash.
- The transaction is expected to close on December 16, 2022.
- Upon completion, Billtrust will become a privately held company, and its common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.
