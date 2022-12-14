European markets shed after inflation data, heads turn to Fed

London -0.42% UK November CPI +10.7% vs +10.9% y/y expected.

Germany -0.39%

France -0.44%

Spain November final CPI +6.8% vs +6.8% y/y prelim.

Switzerland November producer and import prices -0.5% vs 0.0% m/m prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks shedding to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red. Oil and gas stocks inched higher.

Coming up in the session: All eyes are on the Fed, that is keeping broader markets more tentative. Eurozone October industrial production at 1000 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 9 December at 1200 GMT.

Thursday will also see monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries down more than one basis points to 3.49%.

Germany’s 10-year yield up more than four basis points to 1.95%.

Britain’s 10-year yield little changed to 3.29%.