NXP expands Matter portfolio with new, secure wireless MCUs
Dec. 14, 2022 3:38 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced new devices designed to simplify the development of IoT and industrial IoT solutions.
- Adding to NXP’s expanding portfolio of end-to-end Matter solutions, the RW612 and the K32W148 devices combine advanced edge processing capabilities with integrated security to streamline development, simplify designs and reduce costs for Matter-enabled smart home devices.
- “The next generation of consumer and industrial devices needs the right combination of an advanced MCU and secure connectivity across the most important protocols, including Thread, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Matter,” said Larry Olivas, Vice President and General Manager for Wireless Connectivity Solutions, NXP Semiconductors. “Combining NXP’s advanced edge processing capabilities with our industry-leading tri-radio portfolio and advanced security simplifies designs and reduces the complexity of supporting Matter and enables smart device manufacturers to bring innovative, next-generation products to market faster.”
Comments