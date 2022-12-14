Clip Money announces private placement

Dec. 14, 2022 3:53 AM ETClip Money Inc. (CLPMF), CLIP:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Clip Money (OTCQB:CLPMF) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to ~9.11M units at a price of CAD$0.45 per unit.
  • Gross proceeds of up to C$3M.
  • Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.65 for a period of 36 months following the issuance of the units.
  • The Company intends to use the net proceeds for network expansion and customer acquisition, new unit capital expenditures, business operations and technology and for general corporate purposes.
  • Closing is expected to occur on or about the week of December 19.

