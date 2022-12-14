Roche, Pfizer team up in US for COVID awareness campaign
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) is teaming up with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on a U.S.-focused collaboration to drive awareness on COVID-19 testing and available treatment options.
- The Swiss pharma giant said that the Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test, distributed in the U.S. by Roche Diagnostics and manufactured by SD Biosensor, will now include a QR code which will direct to a website where people can learn more about COVID-19, including CDC guidance on testing and treatment options.
- "As we face another potential winter surge, we are proud to embark on this timely collaboration with Pfizer to improve COVID-19 health literacy among patients in the United States. This exciting initiative may serve as a foundation for future collaborations in many other countries worldwide," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche Diagnostics.
- The test is authorized for detecting COVID-19 with or without symptoms for individuals ages 14 years and older, and by an adult for children ages two to 13 years old, the company added.
