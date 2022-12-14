ING Germany team up with Paysafe to strengthen its consumer offering

Dec. 14, 2022 4:39 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE), PSFE.WS, ING, INGVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Paysafe’s (NYSE:PSFE) on Wednesday enters a new partnership with ING Germany (NYSE:ING) to improve access to cash, particularly in rural areas where this has been greatly reduced due to a decreasing number of ATMs.
  • The third largest bank in Germany to use Paysafe’s cash service for cash deposits and withdrawals.
  • The new cash feature, known as ‘ING Cash’ (locally known as ING Bargeld), is available within ING’s ‘Banking to Go’ app.
  • ‘ING Cash’ offers a simple and convenient alternative to traditional ATMs and expands the bank’s existing deposit and withdrawal infrastructure.

