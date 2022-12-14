Alfa Laval enters agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy to support renewable biofuel production

Dec. 14, 2022 4:47 AM ETAlfa Laval Corporate AB (ALFVF), ALFVYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) on Wednesday has entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc. to supply processing systems for feedstock pre-treatment, part of a strategic investment in the refinery supporting CVR's expansion into renewable biofuel production.
  • Per the terms, Alfa Laval will supply pre-treatment systems, consisting of various equipment such as separators, heat exchangers, pumps and agitators intended to reduce contaminants in the feedstocks before conversion into biofuel.
  • The systems are intended to support a more cost-effective supply of sustainable feedstocks.

