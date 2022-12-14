LumiraDx gets $14.2M in grants from Gates Foundation to develop TB test
Dec. 14, 2022 4:53 AM ETLumiraDx Limited (LMDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) said received $14.2M in grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for ongoing development of its point of care molecular tuberculosis (TB) testing system.
- The TB test, which is used with the LumiraDx multi-assay platform, is being developed to provide accurate results at a low price at the point of care.
- The company added that with support from the Foundation, the system is being developed to provide testing at a lower cost and include a tongue swab sample which makes for easier testing.
- In addition, the portability of the LumiraDx Platform, would allow the TB test to be used in low and middle-income countries where lab access is limited, according to the company.
- LumiraDx noted that the platform can run a variety of sample types and technology with 12 tests currently available. The TB test is the first molecular test the company has developed for the point of care Platform.
- The company said it has already started testing of the TB molecular test in pre-clinical studies in Africa.
- In Q3, the Gates Foundation added ~14.3M shares of LumiraDx.
Comments