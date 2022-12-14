PrecisionLife and Ono Pharmaceutical enter multi-year collaboration
Dec. 14, 2022 5:23 AM ETOno Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OPHLF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- PrecisionLife, a global techbio company generating the deepest insights into disease biology to create novel precision medicines in chronic diseases has entered into a multi-target discovery and validation partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:OPHLF), an R&D-orientated pharmaceutical company.
- The R&D collaboration will leverage PrecisionLife’s combinatorial analytics-generated insights to identify novel therapeutic targets and patient stratification biomarkers in central nervous system (CNS) disorders for development by Ono.
This research collaboration exemplifies the precision medicine and drug discovery capabilities of PrecisionLife in complex chronic diseases that have high unmet medical needs.
PrecisionLife has analyzed over 40 high-value disease indications and maintains a deep portfolio of insights and patented discoveries in its DiseaseBank repository.
