Lilly teams up with Eva to make and provide affordable insulin in Africa

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) said it is collaboration with Eva Pharma to deliver a sustainable supply of affordable human and analogue insulin to at least one million people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in low- to middle-income countries (LMICs), most of which are in Africa.

Lilly said that in a first for the company, it will supply its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for insulin at a significantly reduced price to Eva .

Lilly will also provide a pro-bono technology transfer to enable Eva to formulate, fill and finish insulin vials and cartridges – establishing the company as a trusted producer of these products in Africa.

Eva expects to begin distribution of the African-made insulin products within 18 months and to reach 1M people per year by 2030, Lilly noted.

The collaboration is part of the Lilly 30x30 initiative, which aims to improve access to quality healthcare for 30M people living in limited-resource areas, annually, by 2030, according to the company.

"This is the starting point – the hope is to have insulin and diabetes devices as part of Essential Benefit Packages in low- and middle-income countries towards achieving Universal Health Coverage," said Bente Mikkelsen, World Health Organization (WHO) director for Noncommunicable Disease.