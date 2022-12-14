Royal Caribbean signs sustainable shipbuilding agreement with Finland
Dec. 14, 2022 5:25 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has signed a strategic agreement with the Finnish government focused on innovative and sustainable shipbuilding in Finland.
- The maritime declaration will see Royal Caribbean commit to preparing a roadmap for constructing climate-neutral ships in the country and strengthening innovation in the maritime industry.
- Royal Caribbean will also commit to setting up a digital demonstration of a climate-neutral ship as part of the Finnish labor ministry's sustainable maritime industry development program.
- In addition, it will pilot and test new innovations and technologies on its Royal Caribbean ships. The deal also counts towards Royal Caribbean's decarbonization strategy and its near- and medium-term targets, including double-digit carbon intensity reduction by 2025 from 2019 levels and introducing a net-zero cruise ship by 2035.
