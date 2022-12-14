Genesis Land Development to commence share buyback program

  • Genesis Land Development (OTCPK:GNLAF) (TSX:GDC:CAto initiate a normal course issuer bid for a one year period, to commence on December 16, 2022 and will terminate on the earlier of December 15, 2023.
  • Pursuant to the bid, the company may purchase for cancellation up to 2.84M shares, which is 5% of outstanding shares.
  • The purchase price of the shares is restricted to a maximum of $3.00 per common share and an overall maximum of $8M.
  • As of December 13, 2022, 56.86M shares were issued and outstanding.

