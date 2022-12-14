SoFi Technologies stock rises as CEO buys $5M in common stock
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares gained in pre-market trading after the disclosure of a purchase of stock by CEO Anthony Noto.
- A Form 4 filing published on Tuesday revealed that Noto purchased $5M in common stock. The reported transactions were executed in multiple trades between Dec 9-13, 2022.
- Shares of the California-based online personal finance company rose 3% during Wednesday's premarket trading.
- In late Nov, SoFi stock fell after lawmakers urged review of its crypto trading activities
