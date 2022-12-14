Harrow Health prices $25M stock offering

Dec. 14, 2022 6:40 AM ETHarrow Health, Inc. (HROW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has announced the pricing of an underwritten registered offering of 2,376,426 shares of its common stock.
  • Each share is being issued at $10.52 for aggregate gross proceeds of $25M.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about December 16, 2022.
  • In addition, Harrow (HROW) launched an underwritten public offering of $100M of senior notes due 2027.
  • Terms of the offering are yet to be determined.
  • Underwriters may be granted a 30‑day option to purchase an additional 15% of the principal amount of senior notes sold in connection with the offering.
  • The eyecare pharmaceutical company expects to use the net proceeds from both offerings to fund a portion of the purchase price payable for a previously announced acquisition, with any remaining net proceeds available for general corporate purposes.
  • Elsewhere, the firm has agreed to acquire exclusive U.S. commercial rights to five FDA‑approved ophthalmic products from the Novartis (NVS) group.

