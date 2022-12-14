Tiziana Life Sciences granted 180-day extension to meet minimum bid price requirements
Dec. 14, 2022 6:42 AM ETTiziana Life Sciences Ltd (TLSA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) granted an additional 180-day compliance period by Nasdaq, with a new deadline of June 12, 2023, to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- The company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price on June 14, 2022, and was given until December 12, 2022 to regain compliance.
- As part of its request for an extension, the company transferred the listing of its common stock from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- The company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock between now and June 12, 2023, and has available options within the second compliance period to rectify the deficiency and regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
