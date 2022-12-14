Banyan Announces upsizes to $12.2M private placement

Dec. 14, 2022 6:43 AM ETBanyan Gold Corp. (BYAGF), BYN:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

  • Banyan Gold (OTCQB:BYAGF) announced non brokered private placement has been increased to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to ~$12.18M through the issuance of up to 12,98M premium flow though shares at a price of $0.568 per Premium FT share and up to 12M shares at a price of $0.40 per hard Share.

  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for advancing its AurMac Property and other Yukon gold projects held by the Company, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

  • Closing is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022.

