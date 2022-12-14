Banyan Announces upsizes to $12.2M private placement
Dec. 14, 2022 6:43 AM ETBanyan Gold Corp. (BYAGF), BYN:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
Banyan Gold (OTCQB:BYAGF) announced non brokered private placement has been increased to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to ~$12.18M through the issuance of up to 12,98M premium flow though shares at a price of $0.568 per Premium FT share and up to 12M shares at a price of $0.40 per hard Share.
The company intends to use the net proceeds for advancing its AurMac Property and other Yukon gold projects held by the Company, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Closing is anticipated to occur on or about December 22, 2022.
