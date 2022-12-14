Ur-Energy gets multi-year uranium sales agreement
Dec. 14, 2022
Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) has signed a second multi-year uranium sales agreement with a leading nuclear fuel company.
The new sales agreement calls for the annual delivery of 300,000 pounds of uranium concentrates over a five-year period beginning in 2024.
Sales prices are anticipated to be profitable on a company-wide, all-in cost basis and are escalated annually from the initial pricing in 2024.
The company's total sales quantity now under contract is 500,000 pounds uranium concentrates per year beginning in 2024, plus or minus a small flex.
