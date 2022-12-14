Mortgage applications up by 3.2% as purchase and refinance activity rises
Dec. 14, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: +3.2% vs. -1.9% prior.
- Purchase Index: +4.0% vs. -3.0% prior.
- Refinance Index: +2.8% vs. +4.7% prior.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage came in at 6.42% compared with 6.41% in the prior week.
- "Mortgage rates increased slightly after a month of declines, as financial markets reacted to mixed signals regarding inflation and the Federal Reserve's next policy moves," Joel Kan, Mortgage Bankers Association's vice president and deputy chief economist, said.
- "Overall applications increased, driven by increases in purchase and refinance activity. However, with rates more than three percentage points higher than a year ago, both purchase and refinance applications are still well behind last year's pace," Kan said.
