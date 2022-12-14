Brookfield Renewable to renew normal course issuer bids

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) has received TSX approval to renew its normal course issuer bids for its limited partnership units and Class A preferred limited partnership units.
  • Under BEP's normal course issuer bid for LP units, it is authorized to repurchase up to 13,764,352 units, representing 5% of its issued and outstanding LP units. Up to 57,264 LP units can be repurchases on the TSX during any trading day.
  • As part of BEP's normal course issuer bid for preferred units, the company is authorized to repurchase ~10% of the public float of each respective series of the preferred units.
  • Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) also received TSX approval to renew its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares.
  • Under BEPC's bid for exchangeable shares, BEPC is authorized to repurchase up to 8,610,905 exchangeable shares, representing 5% of its issued and outstanding exchangeable shares. It may repurchase up to 52,810 exchangeable shares on the TSX during any trading day.

