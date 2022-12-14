Mercedes-Benz preps plants for electric vehicle push

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF) has put a comprehensive $1.06B plan in motion to adapt its global production network for electric powertrain systems - including battery assembly, electric drive units, and axles - from 2024.

The German automaker will use plants in Kamenz and Untertuerkheim in Germany as well as Beijing to assemble batteries for models on the upcoming MMA and MB.EA platforms. In addition, plants in Untertuerkheim and Sebes in Romania will build electric drive units for cars on the new platforms, while sites in Hamburg and Untertuerkheim will remain the lead plants for assembling electric axles and components. The company has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Polish government to build a new plant for the production of electric vans at a location in Jawor. Another battery assembly site is planned for Koelleda, Germany pending support from regional government.

Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) is working toward an ultimate goal to have all-electric sales by 2030 where market conditions allow.

Earlier in the week, Rivian halted a joint van factory deal with Mercedes-Benz.

