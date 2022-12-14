Spire Global to launch six satellites on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission

Dec. 14, 2022 7:15 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR), SPACEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) to launch six satellites on the SpaceX (SPACE) Transporter-6 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station no earlier than January 2023.
  • The company will advance the capabilities of its multipurpose satellite constellation with in-orbit demonstrations of new technology developments.
  • The satellites will expand Spire’s existing ADS-B constellation and play an integral role in improving coverage and latency for the Company’s aviation products.
  • The company is also launching three satellites to replenish its fully deployed constellation of more than 100 multipurpose satellites.
  • Shares are up 7.20% premarket.

