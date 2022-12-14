U.S. close to supplying Ukraine with Patriot missile defense system

Ukraine may soon get some air defense as the U.S. finalizes plans to supply the country with its sophisticated Patriot system. It follows months of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and civilian infrastructure, and many urgent requests from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin could sign the directive as soon as this week, with President Biden approving the final request.

Thought bubble: Over the past year, the U.S. has held back on supplying its most advanced weaponry to Kyiv amid concerns that the war could escalate into a wider conflict with Russia. Items like General Atomics' MQ-1C Gray Eagle and Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) ATACMS have been off the table, which would allow for deep attacks into Russian territory. The Patriot is more defensive in nature, however, and the Biden administration appears to have softened its stance on providing the system.

Once the ink is on the dotted line, the Patriots are expected to ship within days and the Ukrainians will be trained to use them at a U.S. Army base in Germany. Millions of civilians in Ukraine are currently living with cuts to water, electricity and heating, as temperatures plummet in the thick of winter. Due to its long-range and high-altitude capability, Kyiv hopes the Patriot can potentially shoot down Russian missiles and drones miles away from their intended targets inside of the country.

Go deeper: The Patriot is produced by Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX), with Lockheed Martin (LMT) manufacturing the missiles it fires. The system has been around for many decades, but gained prestige prior to the 1991 Gulf War, when it was overhauled to provide capabilities against tactical ballistic missiles (in addition to enemy aircraft). In total, more than 240 Patriot fire units have been delivered to 17 U.S. allied nations, which have invested significantly in improvements, enhancements and upgrades.