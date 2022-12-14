Lennox lays down 2023 guidance and long-term targets

Dec. 14, 2022 7:19 AM ETLennox International Inc. (LII)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Lennox International (NYSE:LII) expects 2023 core revenue growth of 0-4%, excluding the impact of the planned divestiture of the European operations.
  • GAAP and adjusted EPS of $14.25-$15.25 (vs. consensus of $14.83)
  • Corporate expenses of ~$80M and interest expense of $55M-$60M.
  • Capital expenditures of ~$250M, including investments in the new Commercial manufacturing facility and investments for the upcoming refrigerant regulatory transition.
  • Cash from operations of $500M-$600M and free cash flow of $250M-$350M.

  • The company also introduced its long-term financial targets for 2026: Core revenue of $5B-$5.5B; EBIT return on sales margin of 18-20%; Free cash flow 90-100% of net income on average for 2023-2026.

