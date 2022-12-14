Bank of America downgraded Best Buy Co. (NYSE:BBY) to an Underperform rating from Neutral in a ratings action fired off Wednesday.

The firm expects a challenging environment for the retailer to achieve earnings growth in both the near term and medium term. Of note, the holiday shopping season is not tracking well for Best Buy (BBY) categories per BofA credit and debit card data.

Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki and team cut earnings estimates on BBY to account for a challenging medium-term demand environment.

"With few positive catalysts for BBY shares in the next 12 months, we see relative upside to stocks in our coverage that have a more favorable macro cycle (such as auto aftermarket companies), a store expansion story (growth companies with white space), and/or that sell non-discretionary product."

BofA lowered its price objective on BBY to $69 from $80 based on a P/E of 10X off the FY24 EPS estimate.

Shares of Best Buy (BBY) fell 3.05% premarket on Wednesday to $81.51.

