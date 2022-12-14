Weber GAAP EPS of -$0.53 misses by $0.32, revenue of $168.09M misses by $40.92M
Dec. 14, 2022 7:24 AM ETWeber Inc. (WEBR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Weber press release (NYSE:WEBR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.53 misses by $0.32.
- Revenue of $168.09M (-52.0% Y/Y) misses by $40.92M.
- Net sales decreased 60% in the Americas, to $84 million, from $211 million in the prior year quarter; EMEA decreased 54%, to $49 million, from $108 million in the prior year quarter; and APAC increased 10%, to $35 million from $31 million in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $63 million, or (37.4)% of net sales, compared to $14 million loss, or (4.0)% of net sales, in the prior year quarter.
