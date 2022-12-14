Electra acquires new cobalt project and provides updte
Dec. 14, 2022 7:35 AM ETElectra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM), ELBM:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) announced the acquisition of a cobalt property in proximity to the company’s projects in Idaho.
- “Sourcing domestic supply of cobalt has become even more critical with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. While our primary focus continues to centre on the commissioning of North American’s first cobalt sulfate refinery and launching our battery materials recycling demonstration plant in the coming weeks, advancing exploration activities in the Idaho Cobalt Belt are key to our long-term growth and efforts to onshore the EV battery supply chain.” said Trent Mell, Electra’s CEO.
Comments