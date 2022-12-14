The shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) fell ~1% pre-market Wednesday after Mizuho Securities downgraded the contract research organization to Neutral from Buy, citing demand headwinds in the CRO space.

Issuing the rating change as part of the firm's 2023 Healthcare Services Outlook on Tuesday, the analysts led by Ann Hynes argued that Syneos (SYNH) faces pressure on its demand outlook due to award delays in the CRO business, partly driven by staffing challenges.

"A main concern for us is that there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the demand environment given, the longer the funding environment is challenged, the more pressure it could put on demand in 2023 and into 2024," the analysts added.

Hynes and the team also point out that with its Q3 2022 results, Syneos (SYNH) pulled its 2023 guidance of 7% – 10% revenue growth after reporting a worse-than-expected book-to-bill ratio.

Slashing the price target on the stock to $38 from $66 per share, the analysts argue that Syneos (SYNH) has poor earnings visibility. They added that market conditions, competition, and labor turnover would hurt the company's near-term recovery.

During the recent earnings call, Syneos' (SYNH) finance chief Jason Meggs said the company will provide its formal 2023 outlook early next year "as we gain further visibility."