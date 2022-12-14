Avidity bolstered by data on RNA therapy delivered to muscle; shares up 33%

Dec. 14, 2022 7:41 AM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) reported that phase 1/2 results on AOC 1001 showed, for the first time, targeted delivery of RNA into muscle.
  • Shares are up 33% in pre-market trading.
  • AOC 1001, a small interfering RNA candidate (siRNA) based on the company's Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates platform, is being developed for the root cause of myotonic dystrophy type 1.
  • Results demonstrated a mean reduction of 45% in DMPK (DM1 protein kinase) after a single dose of 1 mg/kg or two doses of 2 mg/kg of AOC 1001.
