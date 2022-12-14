Nutriband approved for dual listing on Upstream

Dec. 14, 2022 7:45 AM ETNutriband Inc. (NTRB), NTRBWBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) announced its approval to dual list its shares on Upstream and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited.
  • Trading commences on Upstream January 5, 2023 at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol ‘NTRB.'

  • "Building shareholder value and increasing our liquidity is always a high priority for us. We believe a dual listing on Upstream will act as an excellent vehicle to reach an untapped international market of potential new shareholders. As we continue to develop our AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology it becomes increasingly important that we can share this development both domestic and internationally," said Gareth Sheridan, CEO of Nutriband

