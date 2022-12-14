HSBC (HSBC) said Wednesday it will halt funding of new oil and gas fields and will seek more information from its energy clients about their plans to reduce carbon emissions.

The bank said it will continue to provide financing to energy companies at the corporate level to help them revamp their businesses and to develop cleaner energy sources. It's one of the biggest banks to say it won't support oil and gas projects that received final approval after 2021.

The move is part of a wider update to its sector policy. Specifically, the policy seeks to accelerate phasing down fossil fuel sources that have the highest emissions intensity and greatest local environmental risks, with direct financing restrictions for the most emissions-intensive oil assets, and environmentally and socially harmful energy activities, the company said.

The company also updated its thermal coal phase-out policy to include targets to reduce absolute on-balance sheet financed emission from thermal coal mining by 70% by 2023 and 70% for thermal coal-fired power production.

"We will therefore continue to provide finance to maintain supplies of oil and gas in line with current and future declining global oil and gas demand, whilst accelerating our activities to support clean energy deployment," HSBC said in its statement.

HSBC's chief sustainability officer, Celine Herweijer, told Reuters that HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) is not shutting down financing of new oil and gas projects immediately. "It's not no new fossil fuel investment as of tomorrow," Herweijer said. "The existing fossil fuel energy system needs to exist hand-in-hand with the growing clean energy system."

Also on Wednesday, U.K. bank Barclays (NYSE:BCS) said it is increasing it increased its target for sustainable and transition financing to $1T by the end of 2030. In addition, it's increasing its own equity capital investment into climate tech startups to £500M by 2027 from £175M by 2025.

