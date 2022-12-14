Olaplex faces reputational challenge after Cavallari post

Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ:OLPX) continues to face social media backlash following a negative post by entertainment personality Kristin Cavallari on Instagram earlier in December that went viral

Cavallari said she was was using too much of the company's haircare product to the point that it literally "broke" her hair.

Since then, a Facebook group with 3K members and growing serves as a place where users discuss hair damage they attribute to Olaplex (OLPX) and post photos of clumps of hair they say they've lost.

In a prior statement, Olaplex (OLPX) said tests in-house and by independent labs showed no evidence that the products cause hair loss or breakage.

Shares of Olaplex (OLPX) fell 1.08% on Wednesday in the premarket session and are off more than 80% in 2022.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on OLPX is still flashing Strong Sell.