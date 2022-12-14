Marijuana banking legislation unlikely to make it into spending bill - Bloomberg
- The SAFE Banking Act, legislation that would allow cannabis businesses to work with US banks, is not likely to be placed inside the spending bill currently under discussion in Congress, Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told Bloomberg.
- Inclusion was seen as a possible last ditch effort to get the measure passed. Rep. Earl Perlmutter (D-Colo.), the original sponsor of the bill in the House, was behind the idea.
- Perlmutter, who is retiring when his term ends in a matter of weeks, is not giving up hope, however. During a hearing Tuesday, he said he is still committed to getting SAFE Banking passed before he leaves Washington for good, Marijuana Moment reported.
- One key Senate lawmaker is cautiously optimistic that the legislation could get passed before Christmas recess. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, told Nexstar that "I think we're this close to a deal."
