First Bank to acquire Malvern Bancorp in cash and stock deal
Dec. 14, 2022
- First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association to acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank in a transaction valued at ~$149.5M.
- The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
- Pursuant to the closure, First Bank will have ~$3.68B in assets with 27 branches located in seven New Jersey counties, three eastern Pennsylvania counties and one Florida county.
- Per the terms, Malvern Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern Bancorp common share outstanding.
- First Bank expects to issue ~5.9M new shares of First Bank common stock and $59.4M in cash consideration to consummate this transaction.
