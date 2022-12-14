First Bank to acquire Malvern Bancorp in cash and stock deal

Dec. 14, 2022 7:59 AM ETFirst Bank (FRBA), MLVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association to acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank in a transaction valued at ~$149.5M.
  • The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Pursuant to the closure, First Bank will have ~$3.68B in assets with 27 branches located in seven New Jersey counties, three eastern Pennsylvania counties and one Florida county.
  • Per the terms, Malvern Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.7733 shares of First Bank common stock and $7.80 in cash per each Malvern Bancorp common share outstanding.
  • First Bank expects to issue ~5.9M new shares of First Bank common stock and $59.4M in cash consideration to consummate this transaction.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.