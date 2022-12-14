Precision Optics secures a $2.6M follow-on production order from large defense company
Dec. 14, 2022 8:11 AM ETPrecision Optics Corporation, Inc. (POCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Precision Optics Corporation (NASDAQ:POCI) receives a follow-on production order totaling ~$2.6M from a major US defense contractor, to meet increased demand for a highly complex optical assembly.
- The order is expected to be delivered over the next 12 to 18 months.
- Precision Optics has supplied this optical assembly to the customer since 2018.
- "We have built a strong relationship with this leading US defense contractor. Our technology plays a key role and delivers next-generation optical innovation to their products," commented Dr. Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics
