Precision Optics secures a $2.6M follow-on production order from large defense company

Dec. 14, 2022 8:11 AM ETPrecision Optics Corporation, Inc. (POCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Precision Optics Corporation (NASDAQ:POCI) receives a follow-on production order totaling ~$2.6M from a major US defense contractor, to meet increased demand for a highly complex optical assembly.
  • The order is expected to be delivered over the next 12 to 18 months.
  • Precision Optics has supplied this optical assembly to the customer since 2018.
  • "We have built a strong relationship with this leading US defense contractor. Our technology plays a key role and delivers next-generation optical innovation to their products," commented Dr. Joe Forkey, CEO of Precision Optics

