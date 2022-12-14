Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) announced Wednesday new interim results from the first six patients in its Phase 1/2 study for gene therapy PBGM01 targeted at GM1 Gangliosidosis (GM1), a rare, genetically driven form of lysosomal storage disease. Passage Bio (PASG) shares rose ~17% in reaction.

Imagin-1 dose-escalation trial involved four groups of two pediatric patients with early and late infantile GM1 Gangliosidosis who received PBGM01 injections across several dose levels.

The data from the first three cohorts indicated no treatment-related serious adverse events ((SAEs)) over a follow-up period of 3 – 20 months, the company said, adding that all treatment-related adverse events ((AEs)) were mild to moderate.

According to Passage Bio (PASG), PBGM01 led to dose-dependent increases in biomarkers, including beta-galactosidase (β-Gal) in cerebrospinal fluid, particularly in patients in the high-dose cohort. GM1 is characterized by a very low activity of the β-Gal.

As for the clinical response, citing evaluations of investigators and caretakers, the company said that patients with milder development delay at dosing demonstrated a higher response.

Passage Bio (PASG) has completed dosing in the entire dose-ascending portion of the study, and early data from Cohort 4 is expected by mid-2023.

In October, Passage Bio (PASG) named William Chou as its new Chief Executive replacing interim CEO Edgar Cale.