Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) presents a promising opportunity ahead of its expected earnings release on Friday, per Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan.

Setyan advised clients that channel checks suggest upside to same store sales estimates ahead of the quarter, with market share into coming quarters despite concerns on consumer spending. Lower prices are expected to support increased traffic from increasingly cost-conscious consumers.

“As menu pricing accelerates while inflation is decelerating, the favorable gap versus grocery that has somewhat shielded casual dining price increases will narrow, and potentially close (even reverse) by the middle of calendar 2023,” Setyan explained. “In this environment, while DRI is also taking incremental price increases, we expect total menu pricing to remain below peers.”

Elsewhere, Darden’s margin guidance appears realistic in his team’s view, contrasting with what he sees as overoptimistic forecasts across much of the industry. Margins are expected to contract modestly year over year to 19%.

“We view such conservatism as attractively prudent in this environment,” Setyan concluded. “It's also in stark contrast with casual dining peer expectations.”

Read more on earnings expectations for the chain.